Poriborton Kori Foundation signs agreement with fashion designer Humaira Khan

Poriborton Kori Foundation signed an agreement with Humaira Khan, renowned fashion designer of fashion house Anokhi and Anikini on Sunday.

The agreement was signed between Humaira Khan and Anusha Anowar, general secretary of Poriborton Kori Foundation, reads a press release.

Humaira Khan, known for her chic pieces that blend ethnic threads with the modern, will facilitate the training of vulnerable individuals of our society under the foundation's sewing for change programme -- 'Shelai Kori-Sewing for Change'. It is a sewing machine training and distribution programme that aims to create sustainable livelihood for vulnerable groups in our communities.

Individuals who face economic hardships and additional barriers such as disabilities, victims of violence, from transgender communities and ethnic communities are chosen through a vetted process to be participants of the programme.

The pilot round of this programme will have 20 participants trained by professional designers and be given new sewing machines along with corporate grooming so they become successful members of our labor force, as entrepreneurs or employees and have a secure stream of income.

What sets 'Shelai Kori' apart from other sewing distribution programmes is that the participants are provided training by professionals to learn the stitches in market demand, making them employable right away. They are offered positions with the designers they will train under.