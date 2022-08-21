Popular Life issues Tk6.20 crore against insurance claim in Jashore

Popular Life Insurance issued a cheque of Tk6.20 crore against an insurance claim in Jashore.

Managing Director and CEO of the company and President of Bangladesh Insurance Forum BM Yusuf Ali handed over the cheque at a function on Sunday, reads a press release.

Senior DMD Syed Motahar Hossain, DMD Md Kamal Hossain Mohsin and Md Khalilur Rahman Sikder, Executive Director Md Salim Mia, Md Jahangir Hossain and Mufti Md Didarul Islam were present as special guests.

Project incharge and other senior officials of the company also spoke on the occasion. Project Director Syed Saiful Islam (Rubel) presided over the event. The picture shows the chief guest handing over the insurance claim cheque.

