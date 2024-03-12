Popular Life Insurance transfers insurance policy cheques to customers, holds annual conference

Popular Life Insurance recently held a cultural program at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar marking the occasion of the cheque transfer of insurance policies and its Annual Conference-2024.

Chairman of the company Mohammad Zahirul Islam Chowdhury was the chief guest on the occasion.

Managing Director and CEO of the company and President of Bangladesh Insurance Forum BM Yusuf Ali presided over the event.

BM Shaukat Ali, Additional Managing Director of the company expressed thanks on the occasion.