Popular Life Insurance transfers insurance policy cheques to customers, holds annual conference

Corporates

Press Release
12 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 08:42 pm

Popular Life Insurance transfers insurance policy cheques to customers, holds annual conference

Press Release
12 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 08:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular Life Insurance recently held a cultural program at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar marking the occasion of the cheque transfer of insurance policies and its Annual Conference-2024.

Chairman of the company Mohammad Zahirul Islam Chowdhury was the chief guest on the occasion.

Managing Director and CEO of the company and President of Bangladesh Insurance Forum BM Yusuf Ali presided over the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BM Shaukat Ali, Additional Managing Director of the company expressed thanks on the occasion.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

4h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

3h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

4h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

5h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

2h | Videos