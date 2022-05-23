Popular Life Insurance transfer cheques to claimers in Gopalganj 

The insurance claim cheques of Popular Life Insurance customers were handed over at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Memorial Auditorium recently in Gopalganj.

The chief guest on the occasion was BM Yusuf Ali, Managing Director and CEO of the company and President of Bangladesh Insurance Forum, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director BM Shawkat Ali, Senior DMD Md Habibur Rahman, DMD Kamal Hossain Mohsin and SM Khalilur Rahman Dulal and other senior officials of the company were present as special guests on the occasion.