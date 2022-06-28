Popular Life Insurance awarded for anti-drug activities 

Popular Life Insurance Company Limited has been awarded the first prize for its successful role in anti-drug activities across the country.

It received the prize on the occasion of International Anti-Drug Day on 26 June for its successful human chain and rally programme, said a press release.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP was the chief guest on the occasion.

Special guests at the programme were Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, chairman, Standing Committee on Home Ministry and Md Mokabbir Hossain, secretary, Department of Security Services, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Director General (Additional Responsibility) of the Narcotics Control Department Md Azizul Islam presided over the function.

BM Shawkat Ali, additional managing director, Popular Life Insurance Company Limited, received the award from the Home Minister.

