Popular Diagnostic Center signs corporate agreement with Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 02:22 pm

Related News

Popular Diagnostic Center signs corporate agreement with Al-Arafah Islami Bank

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 02:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular Diagnostic Center Limited has signed a corporate agreement with Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL).

Under this agreement, the officers and employees of the bank and their family members can enjoy special benefits in the pathology, radiology and other diagnostic and lab tests at Popular Diagnostic Center.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the bank's head office on Sunday (28 August), read a press release. 

Md Shafiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank and Achint Kumar Nag, head of HR and admin of Popular Diagnostic Center signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations.

The managing director of the Popular Diagnostic Center, Dr Mostafizur Rahman
was present at the time.

AIBL Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed, Mahmudur Rahman, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmud Karim, Engineer Md Habib Ullah, Executive Vice President Rajibul Islam Bhuiyan, Md Rafiqul Islam, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Assistant Vice President Molla Khalilur Rahman and senior officials of the bank were present.

Finance Director Shafiul Azam, DGM Md Alauddin and AGM Md Abdur Razzaq were present on behalf of Popular Diagnostic Center Ltd.

AIBL / Popular Diagnostic Center / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

3h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

3h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

18h | Videos
Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

17h | Videos
How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

5h | Videos
Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily