Popular Diagnostic Center signs corporate agreement with Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Popular Diagnostic Center Limited has signed a corporate agreement with Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL).

Under this agreement, the officers and employees of the bank and their family members can enjoy special benefits in the pathology, radiology and other diagnostic and lab tests at Popular Diagnostic Center.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the bank's head office on Sunday (28 August), read a press release.

Md Shafiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank and Achint Kumar Nag, head of HR and admin of Popular Diagnostic Center signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations.

The managing director of the Popular Diagnostic Center, Dr Mostafizur Rahman

was present at the time.

AIBL Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed, Mahmudur Rahman, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmud Karim, Engineer Md Habib Ullah, Executive Vice President Rajibul Islam Bhuiyan, Md Rafiqul Islam, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Assistant Vice President Molla Khalilur Rahman and senior officials of the bank were present.

Finance Director Shafiul Azam, DGM Md Alauddin and AGM Md Abdur Razzaq were present on behalf of Popular Diagnostic Center Ltd.