Pop of Color awards 10 passionate women

Female community Pop of Color awarded 10 successful females on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Tinker Jannat Meem, the founder of Pop, handed over the awards in an award ceremony titled "Raising Awareness Against Bias" at Dhaka's Six Season hotel.

The awardees are - Nutritionist Samia Tasnim, Makeover artist Sabiha Sabrin, Dr. Nafi Islam, Dr. Mashiat Masud Momo, entrepreneur Mithila Islam, Rehnuma Brishti, Tonima Rahman, Tanzina Akhter and Samira Chowdhury.

Tinker Jannat Meem said, "Every year International Women's Day is celebrated around the world to make women aware of their rights. We are celebrating this occasion with many events and campaigns to raise awareness for past few years."