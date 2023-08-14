Policy support, public, private sector collaboration key to creating Net Zero Smart Bangladesh: Experts 

A roundtable titled "Creating a Net Zero Smart Bangladesh'' was held today at the BRAC Center today.

Robi Axiata Limited and CSR Window jointly organised the roundtable to raise awareness on the need for pursuing the Smart Bangladesh vision on a Net Zero emission basis, said a press release.

Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis- IEEFA's Energy and Climate specialist, Shafiqul Alam presented the keynote at the roundtable. Shafiq presented the global and the country perspective on the drive towards Net Zero. He highlighted the practical steps the country can take to curb its net emission while progressing towards Smart Bangladesh vision.

It may be noted that Net Zero is a carbon reduction program announced by Robi's parent investor Aziata Group Berhad.

CSR and Sustainability Expert, Mohiuddin Babar moderated the roundtable. Robi's Executive Vice President, Regulatory Affairs & Communications, Anamika Bhakta kicked off the roundtable with a welcome speech.

The invited guests formally unveiled Robi's Sustainability Report for 2022 at the roundtable. While unveiling Robi's Sustainability Report, Robi's Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Sharif Shah Jamal Raz informed that Robi is currently working towards a Net Zero vision by 2050. Along the way, Robi will cut down its emission by 45% within 2030, he informed.

Highlighting the progress made towards Net Zero vision, Raz said: "As of now, Robi is powering around 13% of its network sites with solar energy. With a total of 2,127 solar powered network sites, total installed capacity increased by nearly 50% between 2020 and 2022. This resulted in an almost 25% increase in solar power-based energy production. Besides relying on solar power, Robi is also aggressively pursuing tree plantation to offset its carbon emission."

Speaking at the roundtable Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's Chairman (Senior Secretary), Shyam Sunder Sikder said, "We should not wait for 2050 as stipulated by the United Nations, rather we should aim to achieve Net Zero targets within 2041, when we will achieve our Smart Bangladesh vision. I commend Robi for declaring its Net Zero vision. I am very encouraged to see them already making significant progress towards their vision by adopting solar energy to power more than 2,000 of their network towers. We need the public and private sector to collaborate to deliver Smart Bangladesh vision on Net Zero basis."

Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority's (SREDA) Chairman (Grade-1), Munira Sultana, ndc said, "I thank Robi for organising this time-befitting roundtable. We need to approach the Net Zero vision on a step-by-step basis. You will be happy to know that we have reduced electricity consumption at SREDA by more than 40% by taking simple measures. Even a common person can be part of this drive by using the Net Metering policy which allows anyone to supply electricity to the national grid and adjust their total electricity consumption in the process. We need to popularise this policy instrument to pave the way for a journey towards Net Zero vision."

Deputy Director (Climate change & International Convention), Department of Environment, Mahmud Hossain, Environmentalist and CEO, Green Savers, Ahsan Rony, Chairman, Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh, Md Shamim Jahangir, President, Telecom and Technology Reporters' Network Bangladesh (TRNB), Rashed Mehedi, Moniruzzaman Khan, Program Head, Climate Change, BRAC, General Secretary, Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan, and Concern Worldwide, Deputy Director, Zakir Hussain participated in the discussions at the roundtable as panel members.