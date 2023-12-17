Poetry contest at ISD to uphold patriotism

International School Dhaka (ISD), which offers International Baccalaureate curricula to its local and foreign students, organised a Bangla poetry writing competition to mark the country's 53rd Victory Day.

Nazifah Tasnim Tabassum came out as the winner in the Middle School section for her poem 'Jonmobhumi' (Motherland) while Wafa Jahan Shakira won at the High School level for her poem 'Bhalobasar Bangladesh' (Of Love for Bangladesh).

They were awarded at the Victory Day Assembly organised by the school's Bangla Department.

Reciting the poem 'Shadhinotar Shukh' (Happiness of Freedom) grade 2 students joined the celebration that included music. Grade 7 students performed a musical drama titled 'Hridoy Amar Bangladesh' (Bangladesh is in my heart) illustrating the history of Bangladesh inclusive of the 1971 liberation war.

"Through this assembly, we try to instil in our students a deep sense of pride and responsibility towards the legacy of our nation," Bangla Department Head Ishrat Jahan observed.

ISD Director Steve Calland-Scoble said, "It's a great opportunity for our kids to share their culture and values with everyone in the school." The school's Primary Principal David Longworth and Secondary Principal Chris Boyle also spoke.