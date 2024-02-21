Poet Mahfuz Al-Hossein's new book 'Theory of Love Maximisation'

Corporates

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 09:55 pm

Related News

Poet Mahfuz Al-Hossein's new book 'Theory of Love Maximisation'

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Poet Mahfuz Al-Hossein&#039;s new book &#039;Theory of Love Maximisation&#039;

Multi-dimensional poet Mahfuz Al-Hossein's new English poetry book 'Theory of Profit Maximisation' has been published. The book is written on the subject of Covid-19 and the post-Covid period.

Mahfuz Al-Hossein's English poetry beautifully captures the reflections of human desires and the diversity of the natural world. Through his verses the readers are transported to a realm where they can understand the unity of nature, reads a press release. 

The price of the 64-page book has been fixed at Tk300. At Bangla Academy's Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the book will be available at a special discount on the occasion of the fair at Abhijan Prakashani's stall number 32. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The book is also available at Shaluk's stall number 27 in Little Magazine Square of the fair. 

This is the poet's third book in English. Altogether 10 books of Mahfuz Al-Hossein have been published.

book / poetry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

7h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

1h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

3h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

2h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

4h | Videos