Poet Mahfuz Al-Hossein's new book 'Theory of Love Maximisation'

Multi-dimensional poet Mahfuz Al-Hossein's new English poetry book 'Theory of Profit Maximisation' has been published. The book is written on the subject of Covid-19 and the post-Covid period.

Mahfuz Al-Hossein's English poetry beautifully captures the reflections of human desires and the diversity of the natural world. Through his verses the readers are transported to a realm where they can understand the unity of nature, reads a press release.

The price of the 64-page book has been fixed at Tk300. At Bangla Academy's Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the book will be available at a special discount on the occasion of the fair at Abhijan Prakashani's stall number 32.

The book is also available at Shaluk's stall number 27 in Little Magazine Square of the fair.

This is the poet's third book in English. Altogether 10 books of Mahfuz Al-Hossein have been published.