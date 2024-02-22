PMaspire holds professional excellence award programme

PMaspire, a global leader in project management solutions, hosted its prestigious "Professional Excellence Gala Night and Award Program 2024", which recognised and honoured over 80 professionals for their significant achievements and contributions to the fields of project management, PMO, sales management, and coaching.

The gala night held at Hotel Sarina was a testament to PMaspire's commitment to fostering excellence and professional development across various sectors, reads a press release.

Attendees included a diverse group of professionals, from CB-PMO Certified Professionals and Project Management Professionals to Sales Certified Professionals, along with esteemed mentors and coaches who have made a mark in their respective fields.

The evening was filled with excitement and inspiration as awards were presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skills, dedication, and innovation. These accolades were carefully selected to highlight the recipients; contributions to their industries, their commitment to continuous learning, and their ability to inspire others to achieve greatness.

Abdullah Al Mamun (the transformer), CEO of PMaspire PMO Group, delivered a heartfelt keynote address on "The Map is not the territory", emphasising the importance of recognition in motivating professionals to strive for excellence. "Tonight, we celebrate not just the achievements of our awardees but the spirit of perseverance, innovation, and dedication that they represent. Each recipient has shown an outstanding commitment to their professional growth and has contributed significantly to their fields. We at PMaspire are proud to recognise and honor their achievements". Also, Ms Novara Noor, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the group delivered her valuable speech welcoming the grand audience.

The gala night also featured motivational speeches from industry leaders on the future of project management and professional development, and networking opportunities that provided attendees with valuable insights and connections.

This annual event serves as a platform for recognising professional excellence and underscores PMaspires dedication to advancing the project management profession and supporting the professional growth of individuals in the industry.

PMaspire is a global project management solutions provider, offering innovative programs designed to empower professionals to achieve their career goals. With a focus on excellence and innovation, PMaspire is committed to helping individuals and organisations improve their project management, Sales and PMO skills, efficiency, and effectiveness.