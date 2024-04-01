PM working for welfare countrymen: Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman 

While inaugurating the sale of milk, eggs and beef at fair price in Faridpur's Madhukhali, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying to do good things for the people of the country despite various obstacles.

A Ramadan initiative has been taken by the ministry to sell milk, eggs and meat at affordable prices.

Minister Abdur Rahman spoke while inaugurating the local bus stand area adjacent to Madhukhali Municipal Market on Dhaka-Khulna highway at 11am on Saturday (30 March).

Here, people can buy 11 eggs for Tk100, a liter of milk for Tk70 and a kg of beef for Tk600.

The minister said after this program was launched in 25 spots in Dhaka, these products are being sold in 32 spots.

Now this program started in 18 districts outside the capital. It will continue for 7 days (till 5 April) in Madhukhali.

The minister said this initiative has been taken considering the low-income people.