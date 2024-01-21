PM visits Walton Mega Stall at Dhaka International Trade Fair

21 January, 2024, 07:55 pm
PM visits Walton Mega Stall at Dhaka International Trade Fair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited the mega stall of Walton after inaugurating the month-long 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2024 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal New Town, on the outskirts of the capital on Sunday (21 January).

During the visit, the prime minister was overwhelmed by witnessing the "Made in Bangladesh" labeled Walton products and the remarkable progress of the local brand in manufacturing hi-tech items, reads a press release.

She specially expressed her satisfaction on Walton brand laptop, smart fridge, air conditioner, television, lift and energy saving home appliances. She also praised Bangladesh's progress in manufacturing such products.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam, who was present during the prime minister's visit, said the PM greeted Walton for its initiatives in manufacturing highest standard products with advanced features.

