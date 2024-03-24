PM Sheikh Hasina has taken Bangladesh to unique heights: Gaibandha-5 lawmaker

24 March, 2024, 03:35 pm
24 March, 2024

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mahmud Hasan Ripon, Member of Parliament for Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Phulchari) constituency, praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking Bangladesh to unique heights.

He said, "I will pray for the Honorable Prime Minister, People's Leader Sheikh Hasina, who has taken Bangladesh to unique heights today. We have never imagined that, due to the honourable Prime Minister, we can give this check today by finding various problems at the grassroots of society."

"If this regional highway road is implemented, the people of Kurigram district will pass through this road from Bogra to Mokamtala. One day you will see the people of Kurigram district travelling to Dhaka via Teesta Bridge via Gaibandha, Bonapara, Bogra," he said while speaking as chief guest at the Saghata Upazila Auditorium hall in Gaibandha on 23 March.

Gaibandha District Social Services Directorate Deputy Director Fazlul Haque, Saghata Upazila Executive Officer Isahak Ali, Saghata Upazila Social Services Officer Moshiur Rahman and many others spoke as special guests.

Later in the day, MP Mahmud Hasan Ripon laid the foundation for two 920-meter road development works in Ullya Sonatala and Kachua at a cost of about Tk1 crore taka for implementing the local government engineering department.

At this time, LGED's Gaibandha District Engineer Chabiul Islam, Saghata Upazila Engineer Nayan Kumar, former UP Chairman of Kachua Union Parishad Mahbubur Rahman and leaders of Awami League and allied organizations were present.

Mahmud Hasan Ripon / Gaibandha

