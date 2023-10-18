PM lays foundation stone of University Innovation Hub-Smart Unibator at Brac University

Prime Minister of the Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, MP, virtually laid the foundation stone of a "University Innovation Hub-Smart Unibator" at BRAC University today. The foundation stone for the hub was simultaneously laid in six other universities. The hub was inaugurated in three more.

The "University Innovation Hub-Smart Unibator" is a part of a project of the Information and Communication Technology Division. Its aim is to foster innovation in business models, develop commercially viable products and effective marketing strategies, accelerate economic development of the nation and create new employment opportunities. The project's ultimate goal is to empower the country's students to become entrepreneurs and key drivers of change, both for themselves and the nation, as they successfully navigate the world of business.

A program was organised marking the event at BRAC University's Mohakhali campus auditorium. BRAC University Pro Vice-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz attended the program as Chief Guest. Professor Mahboob Rahman, Treasurer, BRAC University, Maksudul Islam, Chairman, NDE Infratech Ltd, Dr. Md. Nurul Islam, Procurement Specialist, Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development Project (DEIEDP), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Professor M. Mosaddequr Rahman, PhD, Chairperson of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at BRAC University, and other distinguished guests attended the program.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today's youth would build a Smart Bangladesh. "We have made today's Bangladesh a Digital Bangladesh. In the future we will build a Smart Bangladesh," she said. The Prime Minister inaugurated many projects including the hub on Sheikh Russell Day. She expressed hope that these projects would instill momentum in the development of a Smart Bangladesh.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz thanked the Prime Minister for choosing BRAC University for this innovation hub. He said, "I believe that this innovation hub will play a very important role in developing an environment that encourages innovation in the country's universities and help students hone their skills."

Md Nurul Islam mentioned that the aim of this project is to develop IT based startups. The government aims to encourage IT based startups so that students start taking initiatives on their own instead of looking for jobs once they graduate, he said.

Professor Mahboob Rahman, Treasurer, BRAC University, said this innovation hub would provide an environment to inspire innovation among students and teachers. It will help implement ideas, take up new initiatives and open new horizons for students of BRAC University, he said.

Maksudul Islam, Chairman, NDE Infratech Ltd, said this hub would build a bridge, enabling students with potential into becoming successful entrepreneurs.

Professor M Mosaddequr Rahman delivered the closing remarks.