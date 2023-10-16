PM to inaugurate University Innovation Hubs at three universities Wednesday

16 October, 2023
University Innovation Hubs are being launched in ten universities of the country to develop startup culture and help young people become entrepreneurs.

This initiative titled 'Smart Unibator' has been taken under the 'Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development' Project (DID) under the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate three innovation hubs at Chittagong University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology and United International University on Wednesday and lay the foundation stones at seven more universities, reads a press release.

At the same event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center in seven districts – Natore, Comilla, Netrakona, Sylhet, Magura, Chattogram and Rangpur – under the project of establishing Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center.

Seven other universities that are starting construction of University Innovation Hubs are: Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET); Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Gopalganj; Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh; Barendra University, Rajshahi; BRAC University; Khulna University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet. On the occasion of the inauguration of these facilities, the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority is making strong preparations under the ICT department.

