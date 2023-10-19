PM emphasises 'Brand Bangladesh' for leather goods at 4th edition of BLLISS-2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the businessmen in leather footwear and leather goods industries to put concentration on developing 'Brand Bangladesh', revealing that the 'Leather Development Authority' would be formed for the sector.

"Let our products be marketed under our own name. Let the name of our country highlight. I want the name of Bangladesh to shine and grow," she said while inaugurating the 4th edition of Bangladesh Leather Footwear & Leathergoods International Sourcing Show (BLLISS-2023) as chief guest in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

Bangladesh Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (LFMEAB) and the Ministry of Commerce jointly organized the three-day event called Bangladesh Leather Goods and Leather Goods International Sourcing Show (BLISS), reads a press release.

This exhibition, organized for the fourth time with the aim of increasing the export potential of the leather industry, particularly in the sector of leather and leather-related products, focuses on the possibilities of these products in the international market.

According to a press release, leather and leather-related products are the second largest foreign exchange-earning products in the country.

During the exhibition, Syed Nasim Manjur, president of LFMEAB, and managing director of Apex Footwear Limited, discussed the potential of these products in the international market during the exhibition.

He emphasized "It's not appropriate to see Bangladesh only as a destination for cheap shoe production because it maintains international quality, and costs are also increasing. We need to meet the basic demand of our workforce."

He highlighted various challenges in the supply chain and emphasized the importance of compliance and certification in ensuring a clean and sustainable supply chain.

"In order to support and develop the industry, the same policy coherence is needed for all export-oriented industries," he said.

For the next five years, a long-term export duty rate of 0.5% has been set for all export accounts, and a flat rate of 1% for all raw materials used in reimports will be implemented rapidly. Moreover, advanced countries should ensure high levels of compliance and certification for clean and sustainable supply chains.

Additionally, a long-term matching fund facility and various other requests were presented to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by Syed Nasim Manjur, reads a press release.

Assuring support, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the formation of a leather industry development authority to promote cooperation and development in the sector.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated, "If we can produce and export finished products opposite to the entire current supply chain, we can easily earn a $3 billion export revenue from the leather and leather-related products account by 2025."

In addition to the participation of more than 46 institutions from home and abroad in the Bangladesh Leather Goods and Leather Goods International Sourcing Show, more than 200 individuals related to the industry, policymakers, and students from various universities at home and abroad visited the exhibition during three breakout sessions, reads a press release.