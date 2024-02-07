Platforms invites women artists to 'Empower Her' competition for Women's Day celebration

Platforms has extended an invitation to talented female artists aged 16 and above to participate in the "Empower Her: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress" art competition, in celebration of Women's Day at Charukola on 8 March.

The focal point of this initiative is a month-long competition and exhibition, reads a press release.

Commencing from February 1st, artists were encouraged to submit their artworks for evaluation by a panel of judges. Participants were allowed to submit up to three pieces, with a call to infuse their creations with the profound qualities of strength, resilience, and creativity synonymous with women.

Cash prizes await the winners of the competition: the first-place recipient will be awarded Tk1 lakh, the second-place winner Tk50,000, and the third-place winner Tk25,000.

This event, organised by Platforms and Charukola in partnership with UN Women Bangladesh and powered by ISHO, has been promoted through official channels. It serves as a platform for fostering connections among artists, activists, and organisations.

"The Women's Day celebration is more than just an event; it's a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable achievements, strength, and contributions of women from various backgrounds. The gathering on March 8th, 2024, aims to bring together a community of individuals who share a deep commitment to empowering and honouring women in all aspects of life," the press release reads.

Platforms, along with its partners, endeavours to invest in women for faster progress and positive change.

Join Platforms in celebrating and empowering women in the arts. Let's unite to accelerate progress for a brighter future.

For further details and submission, visit: https://plat-forms.com/womensdaycompetition/