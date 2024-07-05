Platforms announces collaboration with three rising Bangladeshi artists

05 July, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 09:16 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Platforms, a distinguished art gallery operating under the esteemed brand, ISHO, is committed to nurturing emerging and established artists.

Founded by Rayana Hossain, Platforms consistently fosters creativity and innovation in the Bangladeshi art community, reads a press release.

The gallery provides a platform for artists to display their work, fosters dialogue, and pushes the boundaries of contemporary art.

This new collaboration with Auntora Mehrukh Azad, Tariqul Islam Herok, and M F I Mazumder Shakil underscores Platforms' dedication to promoting exceptional talent and advancing artistic discourse on a global scale.

Rayana Hossain stated, "We are excited to welcome these exceptional artists. Their unique perspectives and creativity align with our mission to inspire and elevate the art community globally."

Mohammed Fakhrul Islam Mazumder, born in 1989 in Comilla, is a Bangladeshi artist with a BFA and MFA in Printmaking from Dhaka University. He has exhibited globally, winning awards such as the 2022 Excellent Work Award from Yunnan Art University.

Auntora Mehrukh Azad, born in 1994 in Dhaka, is a renowned artist with an MFA from Dhaka University. She showcased her work at Dhaka Art Summit 2023 and Asian Art Biennial, solidifying her place in contemporary art.

Tariqul Islam Herok, born in 1994 in Munshiganj, earned both BFA and MFA from Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University. His accolades include the 2020 Best Award at Young Artists Exhibition and Zainul Abedin Gold Medal in 2018.

Platforms look forward to showcasing the diverse talents of young artists through a series of exhibitions and events throughout the year. Their contributions promise to enrich Bangladesh's vibrant art scene and captivate audiences worldwide.

