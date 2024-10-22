Plan International celebrates International Day of the Girl with ‘Girls Takeover’ event

22 October, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:37 am

Daliya, a proactive youth volunteer from Dhaka, stepped into the role of Director General (DG) of the Department of Youth Development for a day, symbolically performing the duties of Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman as part of the "Girls Takeover" initiative organized by Plan International Bangladesh. The event aims to showcase the leadership potential of young girls and challenge stereotypes about girls in leadership.

The "Girls Takeover" event is part of a global campaign by Plan International, celebrating International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. This year's United Nations theme, "Girls' Vision for the Future," emphasizes empowering girls, amplifying their voices, and enabling them to influence policy for a brighter future. Plan International's campaign theme, "Unite for Peace," further reinforces these goals.

Daliya, a college student and community volunteer, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "After being entrusted with the role of Director General, I participated in meetings. They valued my opinions. I never imagined I would take on such an important responsibility, it boosted my confidence immensely."

Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman, the DG of the Department of Youth Development, said, "As part of the jointly organized event by Plan International and the Department of Youth Development, Daliya has taken on the role of Director General for the day. This is a new experience for her, and I hope she performs her duties successfully."

He added, "Empowering girls and women brings us joy. Girls are the potential of tomorrow. Whether in maintaining social order, family discipline, or organizational conduct, girls exhibit exemplary behavior. By adorning the chair of the Director General, Daliya has accelerated the potential of young girls. I wish her success."

The "Girls Takeover" campaign by Plan International sends a strong message about empowering girls. When girls are given equal opportunities, they can transform their own lives and their communities. This event not only highlights the strength of girls but also reinforces the commitment to promoting gender equality and supporting girls' rights.

Department of Youth Development / Plan International

