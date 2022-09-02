Pizza Hut's Jamuna Future Park branch to be run by women only

Pizza Hut Bangladesh has announced that its Jamuna Future Park branch will be run by women only.

The popular and trusted pizza brand took the initiative in Bangladesh to ensure further empowerment of the women's workforce, reads a press release.

Addressing the store handover ceremony, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited Amit Thapa said that the past two years have been very challenging for Pizza Hut due to the pandemic.

The company opened its 20th store this year in Gulshan 2. They intend to open a number of more stores by this year to ensure continuity.

"Today, I am very happy to start a new chapter in the history of Bangladesh by opening our first women-run store. In this outlet, customer service, store management and food preparation will all be handled by women," Amit Thapa said.

Photo: Courtesy

"The full credit for our achievement today goes to the customers of Pizza Hut alone. Their love and trust in Pizza Hut inspire us to do more in the future," he added.

According to the CEO of Transcom Foods Limited, Pizza Hut is constantly working to build its brand and community, and also assured that steps will be taken to add more stores managed by women shortly to maintain this continuity.

He also wished the entire team for this initiative and praised the example they are setting to inspire other women.

Transcom Foods Limited is working on women's equality and diversity to continue the global Pizza Hut initiative. Pizza Hut has the largest footprint among all pizza chains in Bangladesh with dine-in, takeaway and delivery services at 20 outlets across the country.

Pizza Hut has spread the love of pizza in Bangladesh and become more accessible to all customers with unmatched quality and continuous opening of new stores.

