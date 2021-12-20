Pizza Hut opens new outlet at capital's Shewrapara

Pizza Hut has opened a new outlet at Shewrapara, Mirpur today.

Transcom Foods (Sole Franchisee of Pizza Hut in Bangladesh) CEO Amit Dev Thapa opened the outlet along with 20 underprivileged kids from Mojar School by cutting the ribbon and cake.

Other key officials from Transcom Foods Limited were also present at the opening.

The new outlet is located at Mehedi Mollic Plaza, 218/9, West Kafrul, Shewrapara, Mirpur. This is the 18th outlet of the pizza brand, and 3rd footprint in Mirpur, read a press release.

"We are ecstatic to open Pizza Hut in Mirpur again. The love we have been getting from the people gives us hope and more reason to take Pizza Hut to more people both inside and outside of Dhaka," said Amit Dev Thapa.