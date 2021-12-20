Pizza Hut opens new outlet at capital's Shewrapara

Corporates

20 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:50 pm

Related News

Pizza Hut opens new outlet at capital's Shewrapara

20 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Pizza Hut opens new outlet at capital&#039;s Shewrapara

Pizza Hut has opened a new outlet at Shewrapara, Mirpur today.

Transcom Foods (Sole Franchisee of Pizza Hut in Bangladesh) CEO Amit Dev Thapa opened the outlet along with 20 underprivileged kids from Mojar School by cutting the ribbon and cake.

Other key officials from Transcom Foods Limited were also present at the opening.

The new outlet is located at Mehedi Mollic Plaza, 218/9, West Kafrul, Shewrapara, Mirpur. This is the 18th outlet of the pizza brand, and 3rd footprint in Mirpur, read a press release.

"We are ecstatic to open Pizza Hut in Mirpur again. The love we have been getting from the people gives us hope and more reason to take Pizza Hut to more people both inside and outside of Dhaka," said Amit Dev Thapa.

Pizza Hut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

5h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

6h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

7h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

2h | Videos
Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

4h | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

22h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today