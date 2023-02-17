Pitha Uthsob-1429 at North South University by NSU SSC

Pitha Uthshob is a celebration that highlights the variety in our culture rather than just being a time to eat delicious pithas.

To preserve the long-standing Bengali tradition by introducing the younger generation to Bengali culture, North South University Social Services Club (NSU SSC) organised "Pitha Utsab 1429" on the occasion of Pahela Phalgun on 14 February, reads press releae.

Additionally, the occasion offered faculty and students a chance to engage and learn about Bengali culture.

On that day, NSU students, faculty, and employees put up booths to offer various kinds of pithas. Pithas of around 20 different kinds, such as bhapa pitha, patishapta, dudh chitoi, and jhal pitha were offered. Respected Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr M Ismail Hossain, and Director of Student Affairs Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami were also there, making the celebration even more exciting.

Raju Ahmmed, the general secretary of NSU SSC, added the following during the event: "We are really thankful and thrilled to host this event. We would not even be able to experience our culture in this way right now without the assistance of NSU administration and employees. Every member of our club worked tirelessly to make everyone happy. To introduce our youthful generation to our culture, we are looking forward to arranging such activities."