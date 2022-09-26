'Piano' announces new president Engineer Abdul Aziz, general secretary Delwar Hossain

Corporates

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 04:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Engineer Abdul Aziz has been elected as the president of the Central Executive Committee of the Professional Institute Association of National Universities (PIANU) for the third time in a row.

The principal, Delwar Hossain, was elected as general secretary, said a press release.

On Saturday (24 September), the election was held in Uttara district of the capital in a festive atmosphere through voting by members. After the election, this new executive committee with 17 members was elected for the next 3 years.

Engineer Abdul Aziz, an organizer and a well-known face in the education sector, was elected as the president after getting the highest number of votes of the members.

Engineer Abdul Aziz, founder of Sonargaon University, is founder and general secretary as well of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and on the other hand, Delwar Hossain is the Director and Principal of BGIFT Institute of Science and Technology.

Others in the new executive committee of Piano are Senior Vice-President- Md Mamunur Rashid, Vice-President- Mohammad Salauddin, Vice-President- Dr Md Sakhawat Hossain, Assistant Secretary General- Anisur Rahman Chanchal, Organizing Secretary- Md Mubarak Hossain Mallick, Finance Secretary- Abu Sufian Yunus, and Publicity Secretary- Ziaul Haque.

Members of the executive committee are Engineer Ariful Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Sultan Mohammad Salauddin, Md Salim Hossain, Tarekul Islam, Alamgir Hossain, and Zubair Hossain.

The newly elected executive committee President Engineer Abdul Aziz thanked all the members for re-electing him as the president. He expects sincere cooperation and prayers from all the members in the ongoing activities to transform this association into a strong one.

Meanwhile, the newly elected president pledged to keep himself engaged in the welfare of the members of the association and to take all required steps for the amelioration of the organisation.

On the other hand, the general secretary of the newly formed committee, Delwar Hossain congratulated all the members of the newly elected committee and promised to work together for the welfare of the members of the association.

According to the media release, 'Piano' is the only organisation of professional institutions of National University. Career-oriented education is gaining importance to ensure employment at the end of the education journey. Therefore, the importance of professional educational institutions is increasing remarkably. In connection with reality, Professional Institute Association of National University (PIANU) was formed in 2016.

 The organisation has been working to protect the interests of students and professional institutes since the inception of its expedition.

