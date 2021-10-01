PHP receives maritime award for contribution to shipping sector

PHP Shipbreaking and Recycling Industries, a subsidiary of industrial group PHP Family, has received the Maritime Award 2021 for its outstanding contribution to the shipping sector.

The Ministry of Shipping has honoured the industrial group for creating a green yard in the light of the Hong Kong Convention.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the award to PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman at a function organised at a hotel in the capital on Thursday. PHP Shipyard and Recycling Industries Managing Director Zahirul Islam were also present on the occasion.

Acknowledging the contribution of PHP in keeping the sea free from pollution, the industries minister said, "The initiative taken by PHP Shipyard through green recycling will be an example for other shipyards. Together we are working for the next generation. We need to move forward with joint planning by the business community and the government. "

While expressing his reaction, Sufi Mizanur Rahman said, "We are overwhelmed, happy and proud to receive the award. I thank the Government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Industries for this honour. Our responsibility is further enhanced by the honour. We are ready to work harder to protect the dignity of our country in the future,"

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Shipping Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam (Bir Uttam), Director General of the Department of Shipping Commodore AJM Jalal Uddin, Chief Nautical Surveyor of the Department of Shipping Captain KM Jasimuddin Sarkar and others were present on the occasion.