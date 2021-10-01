PHP receives maritime award for contribution to shipping sector

Corporates

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 10:03 pm

Related News

PHP receives maritime award for contribution to shipping sector

The Ministry of Shipping has honoured the industrial group for creating a green yard in light of the Hong Kong Convention

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 10:03 pm
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handing over the Maritime Award to PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handing over the Maritime Award to PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

PHP Shipbreaking and Recycling Industries, a subsidiary of industrial group PHP Family, has received the Maritime Award 2021 for its outstanding contribution to the shipping sector.

The Ministry of Shipping has honoured the industrial group for creating a green yard in the light of the Hong Kong Convention.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the award to PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman at a function organised at a hotel in the capital on Thursday. PHP Shipyard and Recycling Industries Managing Director Zahirul Islam were also present on the occasion.

Acknowledging the contribution of PHP in keeping the sea free from pollution, the industries minister said, "The initiative taken by PHP Shipyard through green recycling will be an example for other shipyards. Together we are working for the next generation. We need to move forward with joint planning by the business community and the government. "

While expressing his reaction, Sufi Mizanur Rahman said, "We are overwhelmed, happy and proud to receive the award. I thank the Government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Industries for this honour. Our responsibility is further enhanced by the honour. We are ready to work harder to protect the dignity of our country in the future,"

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Shipping Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam (Bir Uttam), Director General of the Department of Shipping Commodore AJM Jalal Uddin, Chief Nautical Surveyor of the Department of Shipping Captain KM Jasimuddin Sarkar and others were present on the occasion.

PHP / PHP Shipbreaking and Recycling Industries / Sufi Mizanur Rahman

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

6h | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

6h | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

6h | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

5
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

6
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment