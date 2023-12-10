Phoenix Finance holds 28th AGM

10 December, 2023
Photo: courtesy
Photo: courtesy

The 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Phoenix Finance &amp; Investments Limited was held on 7 December, 2023, Thursday at 11.30 a.m. through Digital Platform Link: phoenixfinance.bdvirtualagm.com.

Mohammed Mohsin, the chairman of the company presided over the meeting attended by a large number of the shareholders at Digital Platform. 

Md Jamirul Islam, Md Rafiqur Rahman, nominee directors, Barrister Rashna Imam, Independent Director and SM Intekhab Alam, managing director of the company were present in the meeting.

Mohammad Sayduzzaman, FCA, FCS, deputy managing director & company secretary along with other executives of the company also attended the AGM.

The shareholders attending the meeting unanimously approved all the agenda and expressed optimism with the performance of the company.

 

Phoenix Finance and Investments Ltd

