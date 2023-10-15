Pharma Carnival 2023 held at UAP

Pharma Science Club (PSC), oriented from the Department of Pharmacy, is one of the most vibrant and compassionate clubs in the premises of University of Asia Pacific.

The Pharma Science Club was delighted to present the 'Pharma Carnival 2023' with great pomp and grandeur on 10 October, reads a press release.

Pharma Carnival 2023 was inaugurated by the Chairperson, Board of Trustees (BOT) Dr M Alauddin and Vice Chancellor, UAP, Prof Dr Qumrul Ahsan.

As special guests Md Tanbir Sajib, Chief Marketing Officer, Renata Limited, Md Rezaul Karim, Vice-president of Marketing & Sales, Beacon Pharmaceuticals PLC was also present. The ceremony was enlightened by the presence of the Dean of the School of Medicine, Prof Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Head of the Department of Pharmacy, Dr Irin Dewan, and other faculty members of the pharmacy department.

The day-long programme consisted of five main segments: Health Awareness Rally, Seminar Session, Poster Exhibition, Pharma Olympiad, and Unveiling of Scientific Booklet "PharmaZine". There was also an online quiz competition and live quiz session arranged beforehand also focusing on this day.

In the morning, a lively health awareness rally took place from University Campus to Panthapath Signal with all the students and esteemed faculty members. "At the rally, leaflets with common health tips were distributed to the pedestrians, along with over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. These informative materials and OTC medications were offered to empower the community with the knowledge and resources needed to take charge of their health.

Following the rally, all participants headed to the auditorium for the seminar. During the seminar, our distinguished guests presented their thoughts and shared inspiring messages for the students. The seminar concluded with the exciting unveiling of a scientific booklet called "Pharmazine," by Dr M Alauddin and Prof. Dr. Qumrul Ahsan along with guests of the event.

There was also a Pharmacists Booth arranged by the department that delivered daylong free health services to all the students, faculty and staff of the whole University of Asia Pacific.

The day was called off with a prize giving ceremony where Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sultan Mahmud; Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Swarnali Islam; Secretary, Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh (PCB) Muhammad Mahbubul Haq were present and inspired the students with their speech.

The head, Department of Pharmacy, Dr. Irin Dewan has thanked the convener of Pharma science Club, Dr. Shihab Uddin Ahmad, co-convener Samiha Mehnaz and Mohammad Ashraful Islam for organizing the resourceful event.

The event was designed to acknowledge the unconditional contribution of pharmacists to the society and it was successfully achieved by the daylong activities.