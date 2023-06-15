Peyala Cafe unwraps a world of flavors with their new menu additions

Peyala Cafe, a foodie's destination with outlets at Gulshan-2, Banani and Kawran Bazar, announced the launch of its new menu additions on Thursday (15 June).

With a commitment to bringing favorite dishes from different global cuisines in the form of a wrap or a bowl and its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, they have introduced Malabar Paratha Tacos, Pita Wraps, Sub Sandos, and Rice Pairings for rice bowls to their current menu.

At the unwrapping event at the Peyala Gulshan outlet, the authority said that new menus are available from a minimum of TK275 to a maximum of TK375 including Vat.

"The new menu additions further emphasize our goal to bring different cuisines and spice routes under one roof and provide our regular guests with even more variety," said Arsalan Ahmed, manager at MGH Restaurants Private Limited, a sister concern of MGH Group.

He mentioned that they offer cuisines from at least 11 countries including USA, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Thai, Chinese, Pakistan and India.

While the Malabar Paratha Tacos combine the vibrant flavors of South Asia with the deliciousness of Mexican cuisine, the Pita Wrap offers a wholesome combination of fresh ingredients and aromatic flavors, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a lighter yet fulfilling meal, according to Café.

The Sub Sando is the cafe's take on the classic submarine sandwich, showcasing their special brioche sub bread, made in-house.

From Thai olive rice paired with Thai green curry chicken to Singaporean fried rice paired with clay-pot chicken, Peyala has decided to apply the ethos of bringing the world's favorite flavors to their rice bowls as they have meticulously paired various rice recipes from different cuisines to their daily-changing proteins.

The new menu additions are currently available at all Peyala outlets on Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani Road 11 and Jahangir Tower (Kawran Bazar), as well as the cafe's new web-ordering platform www.order.peyala.com/.

The café has been operating in Bangladesh for the last seven years aiming to expand their outlets inside and outside Bangladesh.