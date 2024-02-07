PEUGEOT e-LION DAY 2024

Corporates

PEUGEOT e-LION DAY 2024

Photo: Stellantis
Automobiles Peugeot reinforces its commitment to innovation and sustainability with key announcements.

The partnership with Free2Move Charge provides Peugeot owners seamless access to a vast charging network in Europe and expanding globally, while the e3008 sets efficiency standards with the lowest electric consumption.

Anticipating the launch of e408 and e5008 during the year 2024, Peugeot continues to redefine driving experiences.

A global first in the automobile industry is the integration of ChatGPT in the i-cockpit enhancing user interaction and experience overall. Introduction of Peugeot Allure Care - an 8-year extended warranty program, is also an industry first.

The eLION PROJECT is not only about electrification, it is a comprehensive 360° approach focused on 6 E's: ecosystem, experience, electric, efficiency, environment and finally education.

In a strategic move for environmental well-being, Peugeot proudly joins forces with the Born-Free Foundation to combat deforestation. These initiatives showcase Peugeot's leadership in shaping a greener and innovative automotive future.

