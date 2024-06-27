Petrobangla signs APA with Titas Gas
The Bangladesh Oil, Gas, and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) has signed an Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited for the financial year 2024-2025.
Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker and Titas Gas Managing Director Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Mollah signed the APA on Thursday (27 June), reads a press release.
Higher officials of both the organisations and focal point officials of APA were present at the programme.