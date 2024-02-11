Pertex Cables Limited holds dealer conference

Corporates

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 03:32 pm

Pertex Cables Limited holds dealer conference

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 03:32 pm
At the Dealer Conference 2024, organized by Pertex Cables Limited Aziz Al Qaiser, vice chairman of Pertex Star Group and managing director of Partex Cables Limited, Amman Al Aziz, executive director of Partex Star Group and chairman of Partex Cables Ltd., Amid Al Aziz, director of Partex Star Group, A.K.M. Ahsanul Haque, COO of Pertex Cables Limited, Group CFO Md. Nuruzzaman Chowdhury, group HR head Jowel Rajoani Meah, group marketing head N.H.M. Fazle Rabbi, and head of Trade Sales Md. Alamgir Hossain, along with other senior officials, along with the Top National Achievers of Partex Cables. Photo: Courtesy
At the Dealer Conference 2024, organized by Pertex Cables Limited Aziz Al Qaiser, vice chairman of Pertex Star Group and managing director of Partex Cables Limited, Amman Al Aziz, executive director of Partex Star Group and chairman of Partex Cables Ltd., Amid Al Aziz, director of Partex Star Group, A.K.M. Ahsanul Haque, COO of Pertex Cables Limited, Group CFO Md. Nuruzzaman Chowdhury, group HR head Jowel Rajoani Meah, group marketing head N.H.M. Fazle Rabbi, and head of Trade Sales Md. Alamgir Hossain, along with other senior officials, along with the Top National Achievers of Partex Cables. Photo: Courtesy

Pertex Cables Limited, a notable company in Bangladesh's cable business and one of the key sister concerns of Pertex Star Group, recently organized a dealer conference at Radisson Blu Dhaka. 

Aziz Al Kaiser, vice chairman of Pertex Star Group, was present as the chief guest at the conference, reads a press release. 

He congratulated the dealers for their continuous collaboration and business contribution. Pertex Cables emphasizes the significance of building trust with clients by maintaining the quality of the cables, as he mentioned in his speech. Also, he praised Partex  Group's involvement in the economic and infrastructural development of the country. He awarded crests and certificates to 181 outstanding performers both locally and nationally. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Amman Al Aziz, chairman of Pertex Cables Limited and group executive director,  welcomed the distinguished dealers who attended the conference and through his speech presented the overall outline of the company's future plans, promotional activities, and offers to the distinguished dealers and exchanged views on various issues.  

Amid Al Aziz, director of Pertex Star Group, AKM Ahsanul Haque, chief operating officer of  Pertex Cables Limited, Group CFO Md. Nuruzzaman Chowdhury, Group HR head Jowel Rajoani  Meah, and group marketing head NHM Fazle Rabi, along with the other high officials were also attended the conference. 
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

3h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

8h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

50m | Videos
Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

1h | Videos
Arrangement of local and foreign food in Chattogram Food Festival

Arrangement of local and foreign food in Chattogram Food Festival

3h | Videos
Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

5h | Videos