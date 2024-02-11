Pertex Cables Limited holds dealer conference

At the Dealer Conference 2024, organized by Pertex Cables Limited Aziz Al Qaiser, vice chairman of Pertex Star Group and managing director of Partex Cables Limited, Amman Al Aziz, executive director of Partex Star Group and chairman of Partex Cables Ltd., Amid Al Aziz, director of Partex Star Group, A.K.M. Ahsanul Haque, COO of Pertex Cables Limited, Group CFO Md. Nuruzzaman Chowdhury, group HR head Jowel Rajoani Meah, group marketing head N.H.M. Fazle Rabbi, and head of Trade Sales Md. Alamgir Hossain, along with other senior officials, along with the Top National Achievers of Partex Cables. Photo: Courtesy

Pertex Cables Limited, a notable company in Bangladesh's cable business and one of the key sister concerns of Pertex Star Group, recently organized a dealer conference at Radisson Blu Dhaka.

Aziz Al Kaiser, vice chairman of Pertex Star Group, was present as the chief guest at the conference, reads a press release.

He congratulated the dealers for their continuous collaboration and business contribution. Pertex Cables emphasizes the significance of building trust with clients by maintaining the quality of the cables, as he mentioned in his speech. Also, he praised Partex Group's involvement in the economic and infrastructural development of the country. He awarded crests and certificates to 181 outstanding performers both locally and nationally.

Amman Al Aziz, chairman of Pertex Cables Limited and group executive director, welcomed the distinguished dealers who attended the conference and through his speech presented the overall outline of the company's future plans, promotional activities, and offers to the distinguished dealers and exchanged views on various issues.

Amid Al Aziz, director of Pertex Star Group, AKM Ahsanul Haque, chief operating officer of Pertex Cables Limited, Group CFO Md. Nuruzzaman Chowdhury, Group HR head Jowel Rajoani Meah, and group marketing head NHM Fazle Rabi, along with the other high officials were also attended the conference.

