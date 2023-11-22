Perpetual bond of Mercantile Bank starts trading

Corporates

Press Release
22 November, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 03:43 pm

Perpetual bond of Mercantile Bank starts trading

Press Release
22 November, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 03:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A ceremony on "Debut Trading and Ring the Bell" & "Signing of Listing Agreement" of Mercantile Bank Perpetual Bond of Tk.50.00 crore (Public Offer Portion) was held on 21 November 2023 in the Training Academy of DSE at DSE Tower, Dhaka. 

Ashim Kumar Saha, head of Treasury & SEVP of Mercantile Bank and Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, chief regulatory Officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited signed the Listing Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO, Faruque Ahmed, Head of Nikunja Branch, Mohammad Tarek Parvez Khan, FVP of Mercantile Bank PLC and A.G.M Sattique Ahmed Shah, chief financial officer, Md. Rabiul Islam, AGM of DSE along with other officials of respective organizations were present in the ceremony, reads a press release. 

The bond has been enlisted at 'N' category in DSE for trading. The trading code of the bond is 'MBPLCPBOND' and the Script Code is 26014.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

26m | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

36m | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

36m | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

26m | Features

More Videos from TBS

Loan defaulters can invest in private fuel refineries

Loan defaulters can invest in private fuel refineries

11m | TBS Economy
Sam Altman in talks to rejoin OpenAI board

Sam Altman in talks to rejoin OpenAI board

1h | Tech Talk
Cenbank scales down GDP forecast to 6.5% for FY24

Cenbank scales down GDP forecast to 6.5% for FY24

2h | TBS Economy
How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

3h | TBS World