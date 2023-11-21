Perpetual bond of Mercantile Bank starts trading

21 November, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A ceremony on "Debut Trading and Ring the Bell" & "Signing of Listing Agreement" of Mercantile Bank Perpetual Bond of Tk50.00 crore (Public Offer Portion) was held on 21 November 2023 in the Training Academy of DSE at DSE Tower, Dhaka.

Ashim Kumar Saha, Head of Treasury & SEVP of Mercantile Bank and Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, Chief Regulatory Officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited signed the Listing Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Faruque Ahmed, Head of Nikunja Branch, Mohammad Tarek Parvez Khan, FVP of Mercantile Bank PLC and A.G.M Sattique Ahmed Shah, Chief Financial Officer, Md. Rabiul Islam, AGM of DSE along with other Officials of respective organizations were present in the ceremony.

The bond has been enlisted at 'N' category in DSE for trading. The trading code of the bond is 'MBPLCPBOND' and the Script Code is 26014.

