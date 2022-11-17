Pepsi launches football film “Nutmeg Royale” in Bangladesh

Pepsi has announced the launch of a new international campaign "Thirsty for more" in Bangladesh to celebrate an everlasting thirst for fun, exciting and unexpected outcomes.

Under the campaign, it released an exciting football film "Nutmeg Royale" starring global football icons Leo Messi, Ronaldinho and Paul Pogba, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

In tandem with this release, the brand has unveiled its attractive, new, limited-edition Football-themed packaging.

Featuring Messi & Pogba on cans & pet bottles, Pepsi is all set to paint the town blue in football fever.

With football's craftiest move at its core, the epic new film highlights the thrill of the action and unexpected possibilities that occur when you bring the world's most accomplished footballers together.

The first look also features Messi, Ronaldinho and Pogba sporting something that eagle-eyed football fans may recognise.

Paying homage to the iconic 2002 Pepsi football jersey, this year's TVC is set to feature the retro kit as a nod to the brand's long and unparalleled impact on football culture.

Fans are being cued to look out for thrilling stuff coming their way as the brand plans to add more fizz & more football to their lives in the coming two months.

Speaking on the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, senior marketing director, Bangladesh Region, PepsiCo, said, "At Pepsi, our brand has always been fueled by youth culture - whether that's being at the forefront of product innovation or tapping into what moves culture to shape our epic entertainment experiences. "Thirsty for More" is our commitment to celebrating the never-ending desire of those who want to have fun. We look forward to enthralling the audiences as they get thirsty for more- more Fizz, more Football."

Sharfuddin Bhuiyan Shamol, Head of Marketing, Transcom Beverages Ltd, said Ltd, said, "Sports has always resonated strongly with the consumers in Bangladesh, especially Football, and to take things up a notch, we are thrilled to have kickstarted the football frenzy in the country with this new campaign.

"Nutmeg Royale is an action-packed flick that will keep you on your toes especially with these football giants taking the lead. We are very excited to kickstart this journey in Bangladesh today," he added.