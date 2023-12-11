Penthouse Livings launches 'Penthouse Livings Hall of Fame' to celebrate distinguished Bangladeshi architects

Penthouse Livings Limited, the ultimate destination for luxury lifestyle, proudly inaugurated the 'Penthouse Livings Hall of Fame' with Mr. Jalal Ahmed from J A Architects on December 9, 2023. This initiative is dedicated to recognizing and honoring the accomplishments of esteemed architects in Bangladesh.

The architectural landscape of Bangladesh has witnessed remarkable transformations as the nation progresses. The 'Penthouse Livings Hall of Fame' aims to spotlight the hero architects who contribute significantly to the country's development and bring pride on the global stage. The Hall of Fame seeks to celebrate these architects' lifelong contributions and share their inspiring stories with a broader audience.

At the launch event, Penthouse Livings honored Jalal Ahmed from JA Architects, a highly acclaimed professional with a distinguished career. Mr. Ahmed's notable awards include the UIA 2023 Triennal Robert Matthew Prize and the AAA 2018 Gold Medal. His collaborative work with WOHA earned him the LafargeHolcim Asia Pacific Sustainable Design Awards in 2017.

He has also secured victories in international competitions such as the INTBAU Awards (2015) and IAB Design Awards (2017).

Ahmed has served in prestigious positions, including President of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh and Vice-President, Asia of the Commonwealth Association of Architects. Additionally, he holds the title of Honorary Fellow of the Korean Institute of Architects.

The 'Penthouse Livings Hall of Fame' inauguration event witnessed the presence of officials from both Penthouse Livings and J A Architects. The initiative plans to honor top architects every month, with a series of engaging activities and discussions on current design trends.

Penthouse Livings is committed to showcasing the best in luxury lifestyle and design. 'Penthouse Livings Hall of Fame' underscores their dedication to recognizing and celebrating the talent and contributions of architects shaping Bangladesh's architectural landscape.

The event received high praise from guests who appreciated the initiative's commitment to honoring and promoting the excellence of architects in the country. The Event took place at the Banani Showroom of Penthouse Livings Limited.