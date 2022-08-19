The Peninsula Chittagong hosts 'Gulf Night' featuring Arabian buffet

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 04:03 pm

The Peninsula Chittagong, a star hotel in the port city, organised a week-long 'Gulf Night' with a large buffet of varied traditional Arabic dishes.  

The colorful food festival was officially inaugurated at the hotel's Laguna Restaurant on Thursday evening (18 August).

Chittagong Development Authority Chairman Zahirul Alam Dubash inaugurated the event as the chief guest with General Manager of Peninsula Chittagong Sumedha Gunawardhan, Departmental Heads, journalists of various media and popular food bloggers in attendance.

The festival will feature a daily dinner buffet prepared by The Peninsula's executive chefs with a variety of royal dishes from delicious Arabian delicacies like Khabsa Dajaz, Shish Taouk to Mutton Ouzi, Hummus, Falafel and Baba Ghanush.

There is also a delicious variety of sweets including the delicious Arabic dessert Baklava, Kunafa to Mahalabiya and Basbousa.

Guests can enjoy the Gulf Night Buffet Dinner for just Tk3,000 (all inclusive). 

