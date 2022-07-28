PDBL holds 50th board of directors, 69th bi-monthly meeting

Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL) held its 50th Board of Directors and 69th bi-monthly meeting today at Hotel Purbani in Dilkusha.

The event, organised by Mercantile Bank Limited, was presided over by PDBL Chairman Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd, Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd, Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, MD and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, MD and CEO of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Ltd also attended the meeting.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of Mercantile Bank, the head of treasury and dealers of different PD banks were also present in the meeting.