PCIU Volunteers organises career workshop

PCIU Volunteers, one of the leading organisations of Port City International University, recently organised a career workshop and awarded the top performers.

All trainees and top performers who passed the SCP test were awarded attractive prizes and SCP graduates received certificates on the programme, reads a press release.

About 200 students from eight reputed universities of the country participated in this month-long event.

Speaking as the chief guest, Proctor of Port City International University Osman Gani said this SCP programme will play a vital role in keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In 12 sessions, 12 eminent trainers of the country imparted training in this workshop.

The programme covered important discussions in various sessions including skills, experience, organisational or corporate lifestyle and leadership.