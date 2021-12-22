PCIU Volunteers organises career workshop

Corporates

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 06:06 pm

Related News

PCIU Volunteers organises career workshop

About 200 students from eight reputed universities of the country participated in this month-long event

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 06:06 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

PCIU Volunteers, one of the leading organisations of Port City International University, recently organised a career workshop and awarded the top performers.

All trainees and top performers who passed the SCP test were awarded attractive prizes and SCP graduates received certificates on the programme, reads a press release.

About 200 students from eight reputed universities of the country participated in this month-long event.

Speaking as the chief guest, Proctor of Port City International University Osman Gani said this SCP programme will play a vital role in keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In 12 sessions, 12 eminent trainers of the country imparted training in this workshop.

The programme covered important discussions in various sessions including skills, experience, organisational or corporate lifestyle and leadership.

 

Port City International University / PCIU Volunteers / career workshop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

4h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

5h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

21h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?