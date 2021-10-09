PCIU volunteers organise corporate skill-based programme

PCIU Volunteers, one of the largest organisations of the Port City International University, is set to hold corporate skill-based programme 'Skill for Career Progression' from 15 October.

Registration for the programme has already been started that will continue until 12 October, said a press release.

The Business Standard will be the media partner of the event.

The programme will provide more than 13 sessions on the different skills development where 150 students will participate.

More than 12 renowned trainers will provide training on various courses like resume and cover letter writing, public speaking, LinkedIn, presentation, academic writing, PowerPoint, communication skills, teamwork, corporate behaviour, youth preparation in the fourth industrial revolution, leadership and more.

After the concluding session, the participants will be recognised as "SCP Graduate" through evaluation.

PCIU Volunteers has been working on training and enhancing the skills of the students for a long time.

They have done various great projects, including "Sharing Happiness", "Lavender Ideas Mind" and "Winter Smile". 

