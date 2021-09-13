PBL inaugurates sub-branch at Box Culvert Road, Nayapaltan

Pubali Bank Limited has recently inaugurated a Sub-branch at Box Culvert Road, Nayapaltan Dhaka.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd. formally inaugurated the Sub-branch as Chief Guest, said a press release.

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and COO, Zahid Ahsan, deputy managing director and company secretary were present as Special Guests.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of Pubali Bank to expand their ventures.

Sultana Sarifun Nahar, general manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Local elites and businessmen also attended the ceremony.