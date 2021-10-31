PBL donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

The Premier Bank Limited (PBL) donated blankets to Prime Minister's relief fund to support the underprivileged populous of the country during winter on Thursday, 28 October.

Director and Chairman, Risk Management Committee of the bank M Imran Iqbal; Director of the bank Jamal G Ahmed handed over the blankets to PM's

Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's office.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was virtually present at the handover ceremony.

Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present on the occasion.

