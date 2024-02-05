Payra Port chairman pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
Newly appointed chairman of the Payra Port Authority, Rear Admiral Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Monday (5 February).
After laying the wreath, the chairman stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, reads a press release.
Later, he offered prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful 15 August 1975.