Payoneer hosts SMB and freelancer conference in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 01:38 pm

Payoneer, one of the largest online payment gateway service providers hosted the largest SMB and freelancer conference in Bangladesh at the International Convention City, Dhaka recently.

The forum aims to empower Bangladeshi exporters and spur their growth to further expand into markets beyond borders, said a press release.    

Through the course of the event, Sanjib Sarkar, Market Development Head of Payoneer, Rohit Kurkarni, SVP- Payoneer, South Asia, high officials from Bank Asia, Brac Bank, BASIS, BACCO, BFDS were present with more than 1000 attendees.

During these discussions, the speakers shed light on critical themes such as empowering online businesses to scale worldwide, borderless payments, digital marketing strategies to acquire customers and maximize retention, developing sustainable growth of the IT service industry in Bangladesh, availing the National Cash Incentive Scheme and ensuring legally compliant payments among other things.

