Payoneer-to-bKash highest remittance receiving freelancer can win a smartphone daily in Ramadan

Corporates

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 04:17 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

To encourage the freelancers to bring more remittance in real time from all over the world, bKash has declared an opportunity for them to win smartphones every day.

Daily one receiver having highest accumulated remittance from Payoneer to bKash will win a smartphone.

The offer will remain valid till the last day of Ramadan and one customer can win a smartphone once during the campaign period, reads a press release.

Smartphones will be handed over to the winners after the end of campaign.

Freelancers from every corner of the country no longer need to wait to receive remittance as they have the opportunity to avail the service 24/7 through bKash.

They can also use the received money for any purpose including "send money", "pay bill", online/offline "payment", "cash out", etc.

bKash customers can easily register to a new Payoneer account, or link their existing account from the "Remittance" icon of the bKash app.

Once linked, freelancers can instantly bring their remittance to their bKash accounts.

Since the launching of the service, huge number of Bangladeshi freelances are using this service, and new freelancers are joining every day.

