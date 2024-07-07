Paying electricity, gas, water bills thru bKash first time offers discount coupons of Tk 900

By paying electricity, gas and water bills for the first time through bKash app this July, customers can get a discount coupon of Tk 100 per bill, Tk 300 per month and a total of Tk 900 in three months.

Customers can avail Tk 100 discount coupon for every Tk 400 or more electricity, gas and water bill payment through bKash.

The customers receiving a coupon by paying electricity bill for the first time through bKash within July 31, would have the chance to get the second coupon by paying bills in between August 5 to 31 and the third coupon by paying bills in between September 5 to 30.

Simultaneously, customers can separately enjoy the same amount of discount coupon for paying gas and water bills for the first time through bKash. As a result, an opportunity has been created for the customers to get a total of nine coupons worth Tk 900 (Tk 100 each) in three months for paying three types of utility services. Each coupon will remain valid for 30 days and can be redeemed for minimum bKash payment of Tk 1,000 at selected superstores and lifestyle outlets. The details of the each campaign and list of superstores and lifestyle outlets can be found in the following web links –

https://www.bkash.com/en/page/ubp-campaign-electricity

https://www.bkash.com/en/page/ubp-campaign-gas

https://www.bkash.com/en/page/ubp-campaign-water

Alongside the on-going campaigns, any customer can pay up to 4 electricity bills every month through bKash without any charges. Besides, there is no charge for paying gas, water and telephone bills. By saving own or loved one's bill information in the bKash app, customers can check the bill amount anytime and pay the bills conveniently. This eliminates the need for typing the account number or finding the paper bills every time. The easiest way to pay utility bill is by tapping on the 'Saved Account' option from the 'Pay Bill' icon in bKash app. In the meantime, customers can set 'auto pay' in bKash to pay certain bills more efficiently; in that case, bills would be paid automatically on specific date every month