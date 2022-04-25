Pay zakat to the underprivileged through bKash

bKash has added a number of features to tis app to make it easier to pay zakat to the right person through reliable organisation at any convenient time, without going anywhere.

Customers can now pay zakat to a number of charity organisations from the 'donation' icon or the 'Romjane Protidin' option from the 'suggestions' section of bKash app.

In addition, they can easily calculate the amount of payable zakat using the 'Zakat Calculator' from the 'Romjane Protidin' section.

It can also be accessed from this link: https://ramadan.bkash.com/.

Zakat Calculator

To pay zakat, customers first need to select 'Romjane Protidin' from the 'Suggestions' section of bKash app. In next step, they need to tap on the specific button to open zakat Calculator. From there, customers can easily calculate the amount of zakat on gold/silver, cash in hand/bank, investment/funds/shares, business, and so on. If there is any debt or liability, the total amount of payable Zakat can be calculated accordingly through this calculator.

Besides, there is opportunity to know details about what is mentioned in the quran about zakat, personal zakat, business zakat, calculation of zakat, meaning of zakat, eligibility for paying zakat, when to pay zakat, what is Nisab, etc.

How to pay Zakat

Customers need to select the organization to which they want to pay zakat and click on 'submit' after entering name, email ID and amount. If they want, they can keep their identity hidden by selecting 'unwilling to reveal identity' option. After submitting with bKash PIN number, the process will be completed. Customers can see the receipt acknowledgement message on the screen. There is opportunity to know detailed information about the selected organisation as well.

Organisations receiving Zakat through bKash

Customers can pay Zakat directly to many organisations through the payment gateway of bKash, such as: Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, Center for Zakat Management, Obhizatrik Foundation, Quantum Foundation, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, As-Sunnah Foundation, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Food For All - Khukumoni Foundation, SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh and MASTUL Foundation.

Apart from bKash app, customers can also visit the website - https://ramadan.bkash.com/ to pay zakat.

bKash's platform has bridged the gap between zakat recipient and giver. Through bKash, one can easily pay zakat or make voluntary donations from any part of the country at any time for the welfare of the people in need.

Underprivileged people are greatly benefited by zakat – many become self-sufficient by using the money while others start fulfilling a new dream, even some fulfil their basic needs and some secure the future of children. By paying zakat through bKash, anybody can be involved in such noble initiatives to change the lives of many.