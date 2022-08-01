Pay BURO Bangladesh’s savings deposit and installment through Nagad

Bangladesh Postal department's mobile financial service Nagad and non-government social development organisation BURO Bangladesh have signed an agreement to initiate online payment service for their customers.

Under the partnership, customers of Nagad and BURO Bangladesh can make savings deposits and loan installment payments via Nagad, reads a press release.

Recently, the formality of the ongoing agreement between the two organisations took place at BURO Bangladesh's head office.

Maruful Islam Jhalak, the Executive Director of Nagad; Saidur Rahman Dipu, the Head of Business Sales of Nagad; Tanveer Chowdhury, the Head of MFI and Govt Sales Operations Nagad; Farmina Hossain, the Director of Operations Financial Services of BURO Bangladesh; Pranesh Banik, the Director of Risk Management of BURO Bangladesh; and Sirajul Islam, the Director of Special Programs of BURO Bangladesh were also present at the signing ceremony.

Through the partnership with BURO Bangladesh, Nagad will be able to provide digital financial services to a larger number of the population, the press statement added.

Regarding this partnership, Nagard Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak, said, "Since the beginning of its journey, Nagad has introduced several cutting-edge innovative solutions for the customers, to enable any form of transaction, from anywhere. Now, customers of Nagad and BURO Bangladesh can pay their savings deposits and loan installments from the comfort of their own homes, marking another important milestone in Nagad's relentless pursuit of establishing a cashless society."