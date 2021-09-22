Pathao tops govt ranking for complaint resolution

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 10:21 pm

Pathao logo. Photo/TBS
Pathao logo. Photo/TBS

Pathao Limited has topped the list of national and international e-commerce companies operating in the country in terms of consumer complaint resolution rates.

The e-commerce company has a customer complaint resolution rate of 99.25%, according to a recent report published by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP).

Ride-sharing company Uber.com is on the second position of the ranking with a resolution rate of 97.66%.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, from July 1, 2017 to August 31, 2021, consumers filed a total of 19,304 complaints against 21 national and international e-commerce companies, including Uber and Foodpanda.

Of those, 12,257 complaints have been settled by the companies concerned, the overall percentage of complaint settlement is 63.49%.

During the above mentioned period, the number of customer complaints regarding the services of Pathao Limited was 267 out of which the company has settled 265 complaints.

