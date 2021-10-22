Pathao partners with Green Delta to introduce insurance coverage for ride sharing

Pathao, Bangladesh's largest ride sharing platform, has launched an insurance programme in partnership with Green Delta Insurance, to ensure a safe commuting experience for all users, riders and captains on the National Road Safety Day.

Under the insurance policy provided by Green Delta Insurance, Pathao users, riders and captains will receive coverage in case of accidents while using Pathao rides. The coverage includes out-patient expenses, hospitalisation expenses, permanent disability, and accidental demise up to Tk1 lakh, reads a press release.

Pathao already offers several features to ensure safety, such as GPS tracking, necessary information of passengers, riders and captains, VoIP call, emergency button to directly connect with National Emergency service, 24-hour in-app support of dedicated Incident Response Team (IRT), trusted contacts that helps passengers, riders and captains to share their trip details with their family and friends while they are on the move, so that they feel safe and connected. And now, Pathao users, riders and captains will have insurance coverage from when they start the trip till the end. However, offline trips (i.e. trips completed outside of the Pathao app) would not be covered under the insurance program.

Commenting on the launch Fahim Ahmed, President of Pathao said, "This announcement emphasises our commitment to protect our users, riders, and captains, and provides them peace of mind as well as financial support. As ridesharing becomes more popular, and is embraced by even customers, this insurance policy will be a beacon for the rest of the industry."

Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance said, "We are very happy to announce the insurance solution in collaboration with Pathao for providing financial compensation in case of medical treatment, permanent disability and accidental demise of passengers, riders and captains. Our proficiency in risk understanding and knowledge of various insurance solutions has helped us to build insurance solutions that are relevant to diverse consumer needs."