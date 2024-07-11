Pathao Courier revolutionising e-commerce delivery in Bangladesh

As the country's No 1 courier service, Pathao Courier has significantly enhanced e-commerce delivery across Bangladesh.

To meet the growing demands of merchants and customers, Pathao Courier offers fast, safe, and affordable delivery to all 64 districts nationwide.

Fast and reliable delivery

Pathao Courier's efficient delivery service ensures the fast and safe delivery of products from nearly 200,000 Pathao merchants to customers. Utilizing advanced technology such as a merchant panel and real-time tracking, Pathao Courier offers same-city delivery within 24 hours. These features have made Pathao Courier highly popular with both merchants and customers.

Safe & Affordable Delivery

Pathao Courier Service ensures quality delivery at affordable prices. From secure product collection to timely delivery, Pathao Courier ensures that every item reaches customers in perfect condition. As a trusted delivery partner in Bangladesh's e-commerce sector, Pathao Courier is committed to providing the fastest, safest service at a low cost.

Helping the Growth of E-Commerce Businesses

Pathao Courier is always here with the growth of e-commerce businesses in Bangladesh. Pathao's advanced logistics and delivery solutions help merchants boost sales and customer satisfaction by ensuring the safe and fast delivery of products to a wide customer base. With Pathao customer service ready to address any query or concern, Pathao Courier has become the most trusted partner for both customers and merchants.

Easy payment system

Pathao Courier offers a variety of payment options, including cash on delivery and digital payments, to cater to diverse customer needs. This ensures a smooth and convenient shopping experience.

Founded in 2015, Pathao is building a digital infrastructure that creates opportunities, empowers people, and enriches lives. Pathao is the largest digital services platform in Bangladesh and the market leader in ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics. With more than 10 million users, 300,000 Pathao Hero and delivery agents, 200,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants, Pathao is Here with You. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy